Montreal finished 44-30-8 overall with a 19-18-4 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens were called for 293 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes per game.
In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Montreal won 6-3. Brendan Gallagher recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens in the victory.
Blues Injuries: None listed.
Canadiens Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.