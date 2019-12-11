The Golden Knights are 7-3-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the league with six shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson with two.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 30 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 18 assists for the Blues. Ivan Barbashev has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Max Pacioretty has collected 27 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Tuch has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

