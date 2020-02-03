The Hurricanes have gone 12-10-2 away from home. Carolina has converted on 21.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 53 total points while scoring 23 goals and collecting 30 assists for the Blues. Alexander Steen has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 26 goals and has 45 points. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

