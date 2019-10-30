The Wild are 0-5-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Minnesota has allowed eight power-play goals, killing 79.5% of opponent chances.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with nine goals and has recorded 13 points. David Perron has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eric Staal has recorded 8 total points while scoring four goals and totaling four assists for the Wild. Brad Hunt has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: None listed.

