The Sharks are 6-7-1 against the rest of their division. San Jose has allowed 12 power-play goals, stopping 77.4% of opponent opportunities.

In their last matchup on Jan. 20, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 10 assists and has 15 points this season. Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with a plus-three in 14 games this season. Evander Kane has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Sammy Blais: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (upper-body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (lower body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower body).

