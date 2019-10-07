St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

