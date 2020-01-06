The Sharks are 12-12-1 in conference matchups. San Jose averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 21, St. Louis won 5-2. Jaden Schwartz recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 17 goals, adding 26 assists and totaling 43 points. Schwartz has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 36 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists. Kane has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

