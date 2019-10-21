Colorado went 38-30-14 overall and 22-20-8 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Avalanche allowed 2.8 goals on 31.7 shots per game last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Blues Injuries: None listed.
Avalanche Injuries: None listed.
