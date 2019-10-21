Colorado Avalanche (7-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2-3, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup against Colorado after losing four straight games.

St. Louis finished 25-18-7 in Western Conference action and 24-15-2 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado went 38-30-14 overall and 22-20-8 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Avalanche allowed 2.8 goals on 31.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

