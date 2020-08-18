The Blues are 29-11-6 in conference play. St. Louis has allowed 42 power-play goals, stopping 79.3% of opponent opportunities.
The Canucks are 20-14-4 in Western Conference play. Vancouver is first in the the Western Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes averaging 0.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 25 goals and has 60 points. Alex Pietrangelo has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 72 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 45 assists. Bo Horvat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.
Canucks: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 6.7 penalties and 17.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (undisclosed), Ivan Barbashev: out (personal), Alexander Steen: out (undisclosed).
Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
