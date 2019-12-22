The Blues are 16-2-3 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has scored 25 power-play goals, converting on 22.3% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, St. Louis won 5-2. Brayden Schenn scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 14 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 32 points. Adrian Kempe has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-nine in 37 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Lewis: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (illness), Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

