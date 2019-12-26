The Blues are 17-2-3 against conference opponents. St. Louis has converted on 23.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 27 power-play goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 17 goals and has totaled 39 points. Patrik Laine has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-11 in 38 games played this season. David Perron has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (illness), Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

