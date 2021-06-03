Carolina center Vincent Trocheck missed the game and his status for the remainder of the serious is unknown. Trocheck left late in the second period of Game 2 after colliding with teammate Warren Foegle and had to hop off the ice. Trocheck tried to return but took just one shift. Brind’Amour indicated Thursday morning that Trocheck was doubtful but wanted to give it a try but the Hurricanes’ second leading scorer during the regular season did not dress for pregame warmup.