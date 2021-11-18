Flyers: D Ryan Ellis (lower body) will be out four to six weeks but won’t need surgery. He has missed 10 of the last 11 games. … C Kevin Hayes (lower body) was out of the lineup. Hayes missed the first 12 games but played in the last two, scoring his first goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win over Calgary. He appeared to get injured late in the second period in that contest but returned for the third. … F Patrick Brown (dislocated thumb) didn’t play after getting hurt on Tuesday.