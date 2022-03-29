Carolina got goals from Nino Niederreiter, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho, and Antti Raanta stopped 28 shots. The Hurricanes were coming off a 6-1 win over Washington on Monday night.

Tampa Bay rallied from its third one-goal deficit when Point scored on the rebound to make it 3-3 at 6:02 of the third as the Lightning picked up their second power-play goal on three chances against the Hurricanes’ top-ranked penalty-kill unit.

The Lightning covered three of four man-advantage chances overall.

Raanta made a nifty glove save on Point 30 seconds after the center’s goal. He also turned aside Corey Perry’s backhander during a 2-on-1 with 3 minutes to go in the third.

Aho gave Carolina a 3-2 lead on his 30th goal, a waist-line deflection of Tony DeAngelo’s backhander with 3:13 left in the second. He has three 30-goal seasons over the last four years.

After Jarvis scored on a calf-high redirection of Teuvo Teravainen’s pass at 8:41 of the second, Hedman pulled the Lightning even at 2-all just over a minute later.

Hedman has a career-high 19 goals, including eight in his last 12 games.

Niederreiter opened the scoring on the Hurricanes’ first shot at 7:59 of the first.

Killorn tied it at 1 from the low left circle during a power play 52 seconds into the second.

Carolina went 0 for 2 on the power play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Carolina center Jesperi Kotkaniemi didn’t play after getting hurt Monday night. Kotkaniemi could not put weight on his left leg after a penalized hit by Washington’s Lars Eller with 1.8 seconds left. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Kotkaniemi will be re-examined Wednesday, but is hopeful he won’t miss an extended period.

THEN AND NOW

The Lightning returned home after playing 10 of 11 games on the road. They went 5-6 over the stretch, including a 5-5 record away from home. Tampa Bay started a run that has 11 of 13 games at home.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

Lightning: Host Chicago on Friday night.

