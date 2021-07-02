Tampa Bay got the night going with defenseman Jan Rutta’s goal after he threw the puck to the net from the right point; traffic in front prevented Price from seeing the puck, and the Lightning had the lead only 1:52 in. Fellow defenseman Victor Hedman scored less than two minutes later on the power play to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Hedman’s shot squeezed past Price with Anthony Cirelli screening in front, and Montreal called a timeout to try to stop Tampa Bay’s momentum.