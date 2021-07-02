Instead, the Lightning flipped the script.
Tampa Bay scored two goals in the first four minutes, putting the underdog Canadiens on their heels en route to the Lightning’s 6-3 win at Bell Centre in Montreal. The Lightning controlled the majority of the game — emblematic of its series dominance — with its offensive talent on full display.
After Tampa Bay entered the third period up 4-2, Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game with 4:41 left. The Canadiens were able to spark some hope with goalie Carey Price on the bench when Corey Perry scored with 4:02 left. But Blake Coleman shut the door on the Montreal comeback with an empty-netter with 3:12 to go.
Tampa Bay is a win away from its second straight Stanley Cup title; it beat the Dallas Stars in the finals last season. It would be the ninth franchise to repeat as Stanley Cup champion. Game 4 is Monday night at Bell Centre.
The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy has been brilliant in the finals, and he stopped 32 of 35 shots Friday night. He made 42 saves Wednesday night in Game 2.
Tampa Bay has consistently looked like the superior team in these finals, outscoring the Canadiens 14-5 in the first three games. Montreal has looked like the underdog, its improbable run quickly nearing its end. The Canadiens had the fewest points among the 16 teams that reached the postseason.
After Tampa Bay won the first two games of the finals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, the series flipped to Montreal on Friday. Bell Centre allowed only 3,500 fans in the building for Game 3 after province authorities denied the Canadiens’ request for an increase to 10,500. Amalie Arena held 18,600 fans Wednesday night for Game 2.
Friday was the first time in the finals that the Canadiens were able to have their head coach, Dominique Ducharme, because of the NHL’s coronavirus protocols. He tested positive for the coronavirus June 18 and was forced to isolate.
Game 3 was a tough outing for Price, who let in five goals on 29 shots. He has given up more than two goals in three consecutive games. Before the finals, he had allowed two or fewer in five straight contests.
Tampa Bay got the night going with defenseman Jan Rutta’s goal after he threw the puck to the net from the right point; traffic in front prevented Price from seeing the puck, and the Lightning had the lead only 1:52 in. Fellow defenseman Victor Hedman scored less than two minutes later on the power play to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Hedman’s shot squeezed past Price with Anthony Cirelli screening in front, and Montreal called a timeout to try to stop Tampa Bay’s momentum.
The Lightning defensemen had zero goals in the first 12 games of the playoffs. Its defensemen have scored six goals in its past nine games. Hedman’s goal gave him 88 postseason points, which leads all active defensemen. He also became the first NHL player to score a goal in all 12 calendar months.
Following the timeout, Phillip Danault got the Canadiens back in the game with his shot from the left circle on the rush at 11:16 to cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1. The shot hit two posts before it bounced in and past Vasilevskiy. It was Danault’s first goal of the playoffs.
Despite a fervent Montreal push, Tampa Bay scored twice to open the second period. Nikita Kucherov pushed the Lightning’s lead to 3-1 only 1:40 in. Kucherov collected a pinpoint pass from Ondrej Palat on a two-on-zero rush and beat Price. It was the winger’s eighth goal of the postseason. Johnson scored his first goal of the game less than two minutes later to extend the Lightning’s lead to 4-1.
Nick Suzuki’s goal with 1:56 left in the second gave the scattered Montreal fans in the building something to cheer for, cutting the deficit to 4-2, but ultimately the Lightning’s all-around game again was too much for the Canadiens to handle.
