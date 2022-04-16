Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night.
Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Dallas has recorded at least a point in 13 of 17 games over the past month.
Timo Meier had his career best with his team-leading 33rd goal for the Sharks. They are 0-6-3 in their past nine games.
Two games after creating several short-handed chances for himself, Luke Glendening skated free out of the defensive zone on the penalty kill and fed Raffl on a 2-on-1 for his seventh goal and a 2-0 lead in the second period.
Seguin's 23rd goal opened the scoring six minutes in, redirecting a pass from Jamie Benn into an open net behind Kaapo Kahkonen, who had 24 saves. Ryan Suter also assisted.
Meier ended Oettinger’s shutout with a wrister in the final minute of the second after the 23-year-old Dallas goalie had stopped several good scoring chances earlier in the period.
Meier hit the post in the first period, when the Sharks also had a loose puck bounce across the crease behind Oettinger.
NOTES: The Sharks were without injured defensemen Erik Karlsson and Radim Simek, who went home. San Jose had just 12 healthy forwards, with five rookies in that group. ... Stars F Vladislav Namestnikov was out for a second consecutive game since leaving a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay with a lower-body injury. ... San Jose has missed the playoffs a franchise-worst three consecutive years.
UP NEXT
Sharks: The fourth five-game trip of the season ends on a back-to-back Sunday in Minnesota. They were the longest trips and combined to cover nearly half of San Jose’s road games.
Stars: A three-game Canadian swing starts Tuesday in Vancouver. It’s the final trip of the season.
