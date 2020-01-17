He has not played in an NHL game since March 29, 2018, because of post-traumatic headaches.

“There’s a good chance he’ll play Saturday,” interim coach Rick Bowness said, “so we’ll evaluate that (Friday) and Saturday morning.”

In two games for Texas, Johns had a goal and three assists.

The Stars could be in need of a defenseman after Miro Heiskanen didn’t play the second half of Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres because of an upper-body injury. Bowness said Heiskanen’s availability is considered day to day.