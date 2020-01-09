The Stars are 17-6-4 in Western Conference play. Dallas has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 83.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Dallas won 2-1. Denis Gurianov totaled two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 15 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 28 points. Adam Henrique has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-13 in 40 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (upper-body).

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.