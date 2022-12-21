Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons

DALLAS — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons.
After scoring a career-high 20 goals as Dallas reached the Stanley Cup Final in the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, Gurianov has 25 goals combined in the two-plus seasons since.
Gurianov was the 12th overall pick by the Stars in the 2015 draft. He signed a $2.9 million, one-year contract for this season and is set to be a restricted free agent.
