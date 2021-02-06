Chicago finished 32-30-8 overall and 7-12-3 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Blackhawks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.
The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Stars: Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).
Blackhawks: Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.