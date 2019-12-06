The Islanders are 7-4-1 on the road. New York ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 2.9 goals on 28.1 shots per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 23 total points while scoring six goals and collecting 17 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has recorded five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 13 total assists and has recorded 24 points. Ryan Pulock has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

