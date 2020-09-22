The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.
The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference play. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 50 points this season. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Nikita Kucherov has 85 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).
Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.