The Stars are 12-9-3 against Central Division teams. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado has scored 236 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 35.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 33 assists. Denis Gurianov has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 93 points. Nazem Kadri has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Joonas Donskoi: out (undisclosed), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.