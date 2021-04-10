Robertson’s 11 goals tie him for second place among NHL rookies, including seven in the last 10 games.
Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 1.5 seconds to play in the second period for the Panthers, who lost their third straight game to match a season high. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots in a rare loss to the Stars — he has a career record of 15-2-1 against Dallas.
Robertson scored on a top-shelf wrist shot one minute in. Forty-nine seconds later, L’Esperance tipped a centering pass from Justin Dowling on the rush.
Benn settled a Pavelski pass from behind the net off his right skate in front of the net to give the Stars a 3-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period.
Barkov stuffed in his own rebound amid a scrum around the Dallas crease. Robertson answered 1:21 into the third period with an unassisted goal in transition through traffic that sailed past Bobrovsky’s glove.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Finish the two-game series at Dallas on Tuesday night.
Stars: Complete a back-to-back Sunday night at Nashville. They’re 1-3-3 in back-to-back finales.
