Seguin led the team with 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in the regular season. The six-time All-Star had two goals and 11 assists in 26 playoff games, with no goals and six assists the last 15 games.
Bishop didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31 because he never fully recovered from a previous knee surgery in May during the season’s 4 1/2-month pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop has three years left on his $29.5 million, six-year contract.
The Stars last month re-signed goalie Anton Khudobin, who had become a free agent, to new a $10 million, three-year contract.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.