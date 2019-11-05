NOTES: It was the first of four meetings between the Pacific Division rivals, with each team winning both road games last year. ... Edmonton has struggled with the Coyotes for quite some time, coming into the game with just seven wins in regulation against Arizona in their last 45 games. .. Kuemper entered the game having only allowed three goals on one occasion out of nine games this season. .. It was Oilers head coach Dave Tippett’s first game against his old Coyotes squad. He coached Arizona for eight seasons (2009-10 to 2016-17). ... Alex Chiasson got an opportunity on the top line with Draisaitl and McDavid in an attempt to jumpstart his production. But, he was replaced by Sam Gagner as the game went on.