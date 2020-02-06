Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 29 shots before being relieved by Sam Montembeault with 11:07 left in the third. Montembeault made nine saves. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists.

Leading 3-2, the Golden Knights put the game away with four goals in the third.

They stretched their lead to 4-2 when Schmidt’s shot from the blue line bounced off Bobrovsky and went into the net 17 seconds in.

Theodore scored a short-handed goal at 4:11 to make the score 5-2. Marchessault’s goal at 8:53 made the score 6-2 and chased Bobrovsky. Pacioretty’s second goal with 4:44 left made it 7-2.

With the score tied at 1, Stone’s second goal gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Stone used some slick stickwork in the slot and put the puck high into the net at 1:49 of the second.

Trocheck tied it at 2 on his wraparound goal at 11:52 of the second when he came from behind the net and tucked the puck just inside the post during a power-play.

Vegas answered 26 seconds later on Pacioretty’s goal. Pacioretty grabbed the puck in the slot and pounded it against Bobrovsky’s pads until it trickled through to make it 3-2.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 2:15 when he grabbed a rebound in the low slot and poked the puck past Bobrovsky.

Hoffman tied it at 1 on his power-play goal. Trocheck passed from in front of the crease out to Hoffman in the right circle and his shot beat Fleury at 16:22 of the first. Vegas challenged for goalie interference by Trocheck, but the goal stood.

Florida’s Brett Connolly missed a penalty shot at 6:40 of the second. Fleury became the second goaltender to make at least 20 penalty shot saves, joining Roberto Luongo (29).

NOTES: Panthers C Aleksander Barkov missed his third game with a lower-body injury. ... D MacKenzie Weegar missed the game with an illness. ... C Brian Boyle missed his third game with an upper-body injury. ... The Golden Knights have purchased an American Hockey League franchise membership from Spurs Sports & Entertainment (which currently operates the San Antonio Rampage in San Antonio, TX) and are applying for relocation of the franchise to Henderson/Las Vegas, Nevada.

