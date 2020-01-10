The Senators said Friday that Little will be responsible for business strategy, focusing on marketing and community relations.

“We’ve got a passionate and dedicated team of professionals, on and off the ice, and a community that wants us to succeed,” Little said in a statement. “Together, we will.”

The 55-year-old Little most recently was executive vice president and chief marketing and culture officer for Shaw Communications, a Canadian telecommunications company. He has held several senior executive roles at Royal Bank, Bell Canada and the Canadian transportation company Bombardier.