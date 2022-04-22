Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win.
Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.
Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.
NEXT UP
Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.
Blue Jackets: Host Edmonton on Sunday.
