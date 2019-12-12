Max Pacioretty and William Carrier had the goals for the Golden Knights, who lost for the third time in four games. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots in his 820th career game, which tied Sean Burke for 14th on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Blues took control with two goals in a 39-second span late in the second period.

Schwartz gave the defending Stanley Cup champions a 3-2 lead with 5:07 left in the frame, ripping home a big rebound off a shot by Brayden Schenn. Thomas made it 4-2 moments later, beating Fleury short side on a shot that deflected off his arm.

MacEachern gave the Blues a 1-0 lead on a one-timer off Jacob de la Rose’s pass at the 4:52 mark of the first period.

Pacioretty tied it 25 seconds later, putting in his own rebound on a breakaway for his second goal in two games.

Carrier’s first goal in 14 games gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with 7:32 left in the first. Carrier tucked home a rebound of Nate Schmidt’s shot.

Sundqvist tied the game for the Blues at 1:34 of the second, deflecting Alex Pietrangelo’s shot past Fleury for his ninth of the season.

NOTES: The Blues avoided their first four-game streak without a point since February 2018. Earlier this season, St. Louis lost four straight in October but earned points with two overtime losses in that span. … Vegas C Paul Stastny, who played for the Blues from 2014-18, has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 26 games against his former club. … St. Louis activated Sundqvist (lower body) and assigned LW Nathan Walker to San Antonio of the American Hockey League. … Vegas D Jon Merrill replaced D Nicolas Hague (illness) in the lineup.

