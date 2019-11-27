Sundqvist left in the second with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

After Sanford scored the tiebreaker from the right circle at 8:21 of the third, Schenn made it 4-2 at 11:07 on the power play shortly after a 5-on-3 ended.

Point pulled the Lightning to 4-3 at 14:23, also on a power play.

Kucherov opened the scoring 3:53 into the second before Sundqvist scored a short-handed breakaway goal at 5:31 and then put the Blues up 2-1 3:09 later.

Sundqvist has five goals over his last five games.

Cirelli tied it 2-all with 8:21 left in the second when he dove into the crease to poke a loose puck into the net. He has five goals in the last six games.

NOTES: Lightning C Steven Stamkos (lower body) sat out his third straight game but took part in the morning skate. ... Blues D Jay Bouwmeester ended a 13-game point drought with an assist on Sundqvist’s short-handed goal. C Tyler Bozak, pointless in eight games, had two assists. ... Tampa Bay D Erik Cernak served the first of a two-game suspension for elbowing Buffalo D Rasmus Dahlin on Monday. ... Blues D Robert Bortuzzo sat out the second of his four-game suspension for cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson on Saturday. ... The teams completed their two-game season series in a nine-day span. The Blues won the other meeting 3-1 in St. Louis last week.

UP NEXT

Blues: Finish a three-game road trip Friday night at Dallas.

Lightning: Play at Washington on Friday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

