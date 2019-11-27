Sundqvist left in the second with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

After Sanford scored the tiebreaker from the right circle at 8:21 of the third, Schenn made it 4-2 at 11:07 on the power play shortly after a 5-on-3 ended.

FLAMES 3, SABRES 2, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elias Lindholm scored on a wraparound 1:17 into overtime to lift Calgary over Buffalo.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and set up the winner for the Flames, still playing without embattled coach Bill Peters. TJ Brodie also had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich stopped 34 shots as Calgary improved to 2-0-1 in its past three games, and with associate coach Geoff Ward behind the bench.

Peters has been accused of using racists slurs against a Nigerian-born player 10 years ago while the two were in the minors with the Chicago Blackhawks. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Wednesday backed another former player’s allegation that Peters kicked and punched players on the bench during his time as Carolina coach.

Peters acknowledged using offensive language in dealing with forward Akim Aliu in writing a letter of apology addressed to Flames general manager Brad Treliving, and obtained by TSN, a Canadian sports cable network.

Without specifically referencing the words he used, Peters wrote his comments to Aliu were the source of both anger and disappointment in the letter posted on Twitter during the third period. Peters added the incident was made in a moment of frustration and did not reflect his personal values.

Peters said he regretted the incident and apologized to anyone negatively affected by it.

The letter was released while Peters is away from the team as the Flames and the NHL conduct an investigation into the matter.

Jimmy Vesey and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who dropped to 2-8-3 in their past 13 games — and after starting the season 9-2-1. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, PREDATORS 3, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Max Pacioretty tied it with less than a second left in regulation and Paul Stastny scored at 1:52 of overtime to give Vegas a comeback victory over Nashville.

Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Malcolm Subban made 31 saves for his first win of the season.

Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene both contributed a goal and an assist for the Predators. Ryan Ellis also scored and Roman Josi added two assists.

In overtime, Nate Schmidt intercepted Calle Jarnkrok’s pass and went in on a 2-on-0 break on Nashville goalie Juuse Saros. Schmidt fed a cross-ice pass to Stastny, who buried a one-timer for the winner.

RANGERS 3, HURRICANES 2

NEW YORK — Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 41 shots and New York held off Carolina.

Mika Zibanejad scored in his return after missing 13 games with an upper body injury. Brendan Smith also had a goal and Artemi Panarin added two assists to help the Rangers build a 3-0 lead in the first period and improve to 9-4-1 in their last 14 games.

Panarin has at least one point in 15 of the last 16 games.

Ryan Dzingel and Warren Foegele scored for the Hurricanes, who had won two straight. Petr Mrazek finished with 22 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, and Toronto routed skidding Detroit for its third straight win under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for his 17th career shutout.

Tyson Barrie and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist. John Tavares and Travis Dermott also scored, and Ilya Mikheyev and Morgan Rielly added two assists apiece.

Detroit has lost seven straight (0-5-2) and was shut out for the second consecutive game. The Red Wings have not scored in 156:28 and have allowed 13 straight goals since Taro Hirose scored in the second period of Saturday’s 5-1 loss to New Jersey.

Jimmy Howard made eight saves for Detroit before limping off the ice with trainer Piet Van Zant after Tavares’ goal halfway through the first period made it 3-0. Backup goalie Jonathan Bernier was not on the bench because he was ill, but took over for Howard after a delay that lasted more than five minutes. Bernier finished with 40 saves.

The Maple Leafs led 2-0 before the game was three minutes old.

PENGUINS 8, CANUCKS 6

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang capped a wild comeback, scoring the deciding goal with 3:06 to play, and Pittsburgh rallied with six goals in the third period to beat Vancouver.

Letang’s slap shot from the right circle beat Thatcher Demko, completing the Penguins’ comeback from a 6-3 deficit.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice and had three assists, and Jake Guentzel had two goals and two assists. Guentzel, on a three-game scoring streak, has 14 goals this season and six goals and 12 points during a six-game point streak.

Bryan Rust had a power-play goal and three assists, and Dominik Kahun and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which extended its point streak to seven games.

Tristan Jarry stopped six shots in relief of Matt Murray, who made 10 saves in two periods.

Elias Pettersson scored his 11th of the season and his goal in eight games for Vancouver. J.T Miller and Adam Gaudette each had two goals and Jake Virtanen scored his seventh for the Canucks, who have three wins in their last 12 games. Demko made 32 saves.

BRUINS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario — Zdeno Chara broke a tie midway through the third period in Boston’s victory over Ottawa.

Brad Marchand also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins have won five straight and 10 in a row against the Senators.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson stopped 19 shots. The Senators had won five in a row at home.

Marchand tied it at 5:15 of the third with his 18th goal and Chara gave the Bruins the lead at 8:45.

Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight.

CAPITALS 4, PANTHERS 3

WASHINGTON — Lars Eller broke a third-period tie and Washington defeated Florida to stop a two-game skid despite posting a season-low 20 shots.

Braden Holtby made 37 saves for Washington, including one while he played without a stick just moments before Eller gave the Capitals the lead on the other end.

Alex Ovechkin added his team-leading 16th goal in the first period for the Metropolitan Division leaders, who have yet to lose three straight this season.

Richard Panik also scored and Brendan Leipsic added an insurance goal in the third period that proved to be the game-winner.

Brett Connolly scored his team-leading 12th goal for Florida in his return against his former team, but the Panthers sank to a third consecutive loss.

Vincent Trochek scored and had an assist, and Mike Hoffman added his 10th goal in the Panthers’ second one-goal loss to the Capitals this season.

Keith Yandle picked up two assists while Alexsander Barkov got his team-leading 23rd. Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 stops in defeat.

FLYERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Claude Giroux scored on Philadelphia’s fifth power play in a 3-2 victory over Columbus.

Scott Laughton had his first goal after a 13-game absence due to a broken finger, and Tyler Pitlick also scored to help the Flyers win their second straight and beat the Blue Jackets on the road for just the second time in 15 visits. Brian Elliott stopped 27 shots.

Nick Foligno and Seth Jones scored for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

Philadelphia was shut down on its first four power plays before Sony Milano’s interference penalty gave the Flyers another chance with 4:45 left in the second period.

