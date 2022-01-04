Bertuzzi had the only first-period goal on a backhander from the side of the net.
Detroit forward Giovanni Smith was penalized five minutes for boarding and given a game misconduct after a hit against defenseman Jacob Middleton late in the first period. Middleton suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.
Rather than providing San Jose an advantage, Suter scored on a breakaway and Bertuzzi added a goal off a feed from Carter Rowney in the second period, during the Sharks’ extended power play. Detroit hadn’t scored two short-handed goals on the same penalty kill since Dec. 17, 1999, against Colorado.
Barabanov’s goal early in the third pulled San Jose within 4-2, but Larkin and Fabbri quickly answered.
GAME NOTES
Before Tuesday, the last Detroit player scored a short-handed goal was Darren Helm on Feb. 15, 2020, against Boston, a span of 101 games. ... Forward Logan Couture, San Jose’s second-leading scorer with 29 points, was added to COVID protocol, along with forward Lane Pederson on Tuesday. ... The Sharks recalled Hill and center Scott Reedy from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. ... The game was the first between the teams since Dec. 31, 2019. They’ll play again in San Jose on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
UP NEXT
Sharks: At Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Red Wings: At Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
