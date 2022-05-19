Sutter, Brunette, Gallant are finalists for NHL’s top coach

NEW YORK — Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the NHL’s coach of the year.
Brunette led the Panthers (58-18-6) to the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history as the NHL’s top regular-season team.
Gallant became just the second head coach in franchise history to win 50-plus games in his first season, guiding the Rangers (52-24-6) to their best record since capturing the Presidents’ Trophy in 2014-15.
