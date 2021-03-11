Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots, and Derek Ryan and Sam Bennett assisted on both of Leivo’s goals.
Corey Perry scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen made 27 saves. The Canadiens are 3-2-3 since Dominique Ducharme replaced the fired Claude Julien on Feb. 24.
Flames forward Milan Lucic and Canadiens winger Josh Anderson fought midway through the third period.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Calgary.
