The Islanders are 25-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 in conference play. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 41 assists and has 60 points this season. Brock Nelson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Ondrej Palat has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Casey Cizikas: out for season (undisclosed), Tom Kuhnhackl: out for season (undisclosed).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.