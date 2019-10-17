Tampa Bay finished 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division games and 30-9-2 on the road a season ago. The Lightning averaged 32.0 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.9 goals per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Bruins Injuries: David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).
Lightning Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD