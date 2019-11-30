The Hurricanes are 2-6-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has allowed 14 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 6, Carolina won 4-3. Dougie Hamilton recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with nine goals and has recorded 27 points. Brayden Point has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Svechnikov has recorded 28 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen has collected 13 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Braydon Coburn: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

