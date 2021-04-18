The Hurricanes are 29-10-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Carolina is eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.
In their last meeting on March 27, Carolina won 4-3. Martin Necas scored two goals for the Hurricanes.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hedman has 41 total points for the Lightning, eight goals and 33 assists. Ross Colton has six goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 40 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 22 assists. Vincent Trocheck has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.
Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brock McGinn: day to day (upper body).
