The Red Wings are 3-8-0 against division opponents. Detroit is last in the league averaging 3.9 assists per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 16 total assists.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Shattenkirk leads the Lightning with a plus-11 in 36 games played this season. Steven Stamkos has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 total assists and has recorded 30 points. Filip Zadina has recorded three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Valtteri Filppula: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

