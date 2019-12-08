The Islanders are 6-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.4 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 1, New York won 5-2. Anders Lee recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 21 assists and has recorded 31 points this season. Victor Hedman has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

AD

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 13 total assists and has collected 25 points. Brock Nelson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD