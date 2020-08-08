BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers meet in the Eastern Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia is eighth in the league averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Brayden Point has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Scott Laughton has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 6.1 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Flyers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.