BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals take the ice in the Eastern Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

The Capitals are 25-14-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is third in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.4 goals on 32.0 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 85 total points for the Lightning, 33 goals and 52 assists. Brayden Point has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals and has 67 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.