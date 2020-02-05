The Penguins are 7-3-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is seventh in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

Tampa Bay took down Pittsburgh 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 24 goals, adding 39 assists and recording 63 points. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 38 total assists and has recorded 54 points. Bryan Rust has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.

