The Bruins are 14-6-3 in division games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 57 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with 20.
The Lightning are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-26 in 68 games this season. Brad Marchand has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals and has 85 points. Brayden Point has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.
Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.
Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (undisclosed), Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).
