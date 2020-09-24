The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.
The Lightning are 15-9-3 against non-conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 29 points. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
Lightning: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).
Lightning: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
