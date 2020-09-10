The Islanders are 25-13-5 in conference matchups. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.
The Lightning are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 54 points. Anders Lee has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Kucherov has 85 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
Lightning: Averaging 3.3 goals, 6.0 assists, 5.0 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.
Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.