Bo Horvat, left alone in front as he crashed the net, scored for Vancouver off a feed from Tanner Pearson with 5:46 left in regulation — the third tying goal of the game for the Canucks.
Pearson, Brandon Sutter and Quinn Hughes also scored as Vancouver kept attacking a Wild defense missing stalwart Ryan Suter and wore down goalie Alex Stalock to erase leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3.
Luke Kunin, Eric Staal, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm had the goals for the Wild, who squandered their two-goal advantage over a 3:05 span midway through the second period.
Sturm’s first NHL goal gave the Wild the lead back with 52 seconds left before the second intermission, and the 25-year-old left wing’s slick short-side shot that sneaked between Markstrom and the post nearly held up as the winner.
Sturm, who has played in only eight regular season games in the NHL and was a healthy scratch for Games 1 and 2, replaced Ryan Donato on the fourth line for Game 3.
Assigned to the early slot in Edmonton on Thursday, the two teams were back in the late-night window they’d been in for the first two games. The puck didn’t drop until 9:01 p.m., about 8 1/2 hours later than for Game 3.
UP NEXT
The Canucks advance to the first round and will face either Dallas or St. Louis in a best-of-seven series next week. Calgary, Arizona and Chicago have also qualified. Colorado and Vegas will each be one of the top two seeds.
