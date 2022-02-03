NOTES: Calgary D Erik Gudbranson and Arizona F Liam O’Brien received five-minute penalties for fighting midway through the first period, squaring off after O’Brien checked Gudbranson into the boards behind the Calgary net. Gudbranson immediately challenged O’Brien and two traded punches before Gudbranson knocked O’Brien to the ice and officials intervened. O’ Brien leads the league with 94 penalty minutes … Arizona is 2-8 in the second game of back-to-backs. Calgary is 4-2-1. … At the halfway point of the season, the Flames led the Pacific Division with a plus-30 goal differential.