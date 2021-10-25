Blues LW Pavel Buchnevich was back after he served a two-game suspension for a head butt against Arizona forward Lawson Crouse on Oct. 18. In the Blues’ first four games, Buchnevich has played only one full game. ... Kings D Drew Doughty (knee) was scratched again after being injured Friday night in a knee-to-knee hit from Dallas D Jani Hakanpaa. Doughty had tied the franchise record for most points through the first three games of a season for a defenseman, with seven points (1 goal, 6 assists). ... Kings D Austin Strand, who was recalled from the Ontario Reign on Saturday, made his 2021-22 season debut. Strand appeared in 13 games for the Kings during last season.